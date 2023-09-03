Joe DeCristopher, a frequent opinion page contributor and rabid Trump hater, implied in a letter to the editor (Aug. 30), that anyone questioning “wokeism” is morally irresponsible and lacks intellectual fervor.
Really Joe! That rhetorical bomb deserves a closer look.
“Wokeland” is a micro-managed fantasy world without fossil fuels, modern conveniences, borders, and police. A place where religious faith and patriotism are mocked and inhabitants are never hassled by pesky little nuisances like reality and truth.
Before “woke” madness became trendy, the term “good” described something desirable or well-ordered according to its nature. Nature is another name for essence. It’s the fundamental attribute that makes something what it is, (e.g. certain anatomy equals male, certain anatomy equals female). The ability to comprehend a nature is the first act of the mind and makes reasoning and communication possible.
In Wokeland, human nature changes regularly and outrageous nonsense is immediately accepted as settled science. Apparently, the fine-tuned conventions that served mankind well for thousands of years found themselves on the wrong side of woke history.
Previously, well-ordered human beings desired the good, and recognized that freedom was the best environment to seek it. That’s why pre-Wokeland leaders inscribed inalienable rights into the Declaration of Independence and government limitations into the Constitution.
Some goods are more desirable or more perfect than others. This is known as the hierarchy of goods. Science attests to a hierarchical universe, and that everything in it seeks its own perfection. Some call this journey toward perfection evolution, others call it a pilgrimage to Heaven.
A few reasonable people still participate in this hierarchy by aspiring to higher levels of perfection intellectually and spiritually. This is confirmed by their innate yearning to seek the good in things like friendship, love, truth, and justice.
Whether you blame it on evolution or a consequence of Original Sin, it’s evident that human beings can be easily hoodwinked into seeking apparent goods (aka evil). Evil is a man-made parasite that strips a real good of its inherent goodness. Not to mention, undermining innocence, love, beauty, dignity, marriage, and family. In Wokeland, none of this matters because pleasure rules.
Intentionally seeking apparent goods instead of real goods is called sin. Sin is a human condition that clouds the rational intellect and irrational appetites. The more we sin the cloudier they become. This leads to bad habits called vice. Once vice gets a firm grip on us, judgments go haywire and we start identifying evil as good, and good as evil.
In Wokeland, people pooh-pooh the notion that evil, sin, and vice cause chaos in the soul which could lead to self-destructive addictive behavior, which contributes to our national mental health crises. Turns out, this attitude is foolish, irresponsible, expensive, and deadly.
Good and evil are closely related to morality, moral necessity, and moral obligation. Metaphysically, goodness, truth, and beauty can be traced to a single, transcendent, immutable, authoritative source we call God. Today, a mountain of evidence for God’s existence and authority is pretty much ignored; ensuring that committed wokesters and their elitist enablers will continue twerking their way toward total insanity.
Some of the principles contributing to this essay were forged in the fire of serious reflection, inquiry, and debate by some of the best thinkers from Western antiquity including but not limited to Plato, Aristotle, Augustine, and Aquinas but don’t expect to hear much about their ideas, ideals, or the masterpieces they wrote in Wokeland classrooms.
Far too many educated, and sophisticated people like Joe DeCristopher refuse to grapple with these issues like serious people once did. Instead, they affix offensive labels on opponents hoping they will kowtow or just go away.
Welcome to Wokeland! A joyless place where millions of intentionally malnourished souls are starving for God, rationality, and the pursuit of excellence.
Larry Lahiff lives in Lewisburg.