“Shikellamy State Park has infrastructure concerns totaling $56 million.” Are you serious?
I have a great idea: Let’s build a state park at the juncture of the two branches of the largest river on the East Coast of the U.S. that empties into the Atlantic Ocean. Then we can wonder why it’s susceptible to flooding, erosion, and everything else associated with property located in a flood plain. And, we can pump lots of money into it, time after time, flood after flood.
This is our state government at its finest. It was a bad idea then and an even worse idea now.
Doing it once was a mistake, but doing it twice would be total ignorance. Fifty-six million or 5.6 million makes no difference. It’s money wasted because the end result will ultimately be the same.
It’s in the flood plain!
Fred Wesner,
McEwensville