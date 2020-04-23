Do you think he is above the law, that his actions have no ramifications at all?
He says he is doing an incredible job, with him I must agree.
Incredibly he has lied about our health, ruined our wealth, and destroyed our economy.
He says he has a right to do whatever he wants, but we have some rights, too.
He is misleading the public and lying to us all, we wonder what more he might do.
Endocrinologists tell us our situation is grave
We don’t need a prevaricator to tell us how to behave.
He doesn’t have the capacity to handle our plight. That’s a shame.
So he called Mr. Pence to get off his ... fence then Mr. Pence could shoulder the blame.
We have a severe shortage of medical supplies. Guess where they might be.
Stockpiled in a warehouse and guess who holds the key.
You may not believe what I tell you You may not have heard my song. To have such a person lead our country. It’s just wrong. It’s just wrong. It’s just wrong.
Catherine Dewald,
Lewisburg