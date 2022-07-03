A week ago today, we stood in a dimly lit room that offered an escape from the oppressive humidity outside. There were probably four dozen of us, elbowing our ways in for a better look.
In front of us, at a couple of locations on the edges of the sprawling rotunda of the National Archives were the three foundational documents of the United States: The Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
It was the final stop on a quick-hit trip to Washington, D.C., a few museum stops mixed in with a college tour.
The documents are faded, the cursive handwriting makes them difficult to read. You can still make out John Hancock’s oversized signature in the middle of the Declaration, but the names are much more difficult to find and comprehend.
That’s not the point. What is important is what they represented more than two centuries ago, and still do today.
The boy, wiped out from a weekend in the heat, was less than impressed. “It’s old paper with a bunch of words I can’t read,” he lamented, wiping a bead of sweat off his forehead as we exited the air conditioning.
In some ways, he’s not wrong. But it was a disappointing reaction, particularly within the week of the nation’s 246th birthday.
Most of last week, thoughts of that comment came back to me; I was bothered by them. To me, there’s something awe-inspiring about the documents, both in terms of what they represent and whose hands and minds crafted these critical documents.
This paper, which we can’t touch underneath a series of protective layers, is the paper on which Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and 53 other members of the second Continental Congress wrote. The signatures on the paper, are their signatures, not the replicas sold in the gift shop a few floors below.
What those men did nearly 250 years ago and in the decade later with the Bill of Rights and the Constitution is so important that their work will last longer than the paper they used. Their ideas, beliefs and values are a staple in who we are as a people.
It started with the Declaration of Independence, the pushing away from a tyrant. Thinking about the founders’ courage during this long holiday weekend, that moment personifies the individualism that has permeated the nation ever since, the “don’t tread on me” mentality that is engrained in the American persona.
Americans like it when people tell them they can’t do something. It lights a spark. I’m going to do it and because you don’t want me to, it makes me want to more...
In the film version of the Broadway musical “1776,” — which will be on one of our televisions at some point this weekend — Benjamin Franklin, portrayed by Howard Da Silva, tells the passionate John Adams (William Daniels) of the uniqueness of what the founders were pursuing in Philadelphia 246 years ago. “You talk as if independence were the rule. It’s never been done before,” Franklin says. “No colony has ever broken from the parent stem in the history of the world.”
Never been done before...
Their wisdom, courage and desire lit the flame we all carry today. What they did, and the bricks they laid are worth far more than the paper sitting in the National Archives. Be sure to remember.
