Last weekend, the then winless New York Jets were seconds away from their first victory of the year against the Raiders.
A few days later the Grand Old Party followed suit losing its most recent game of the 2020 election season in a “case” brought before the U.S. Supreme Court. The GOP, fighting for President Trump lost suits against Arizona, Washington, D.C., Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska and finally in Pennsylvania.
The Jets knew the officials on the field were neutral. In the GOP’s case most of the refs were on their side, but still called the game for the other guy. If any of you are wondering, I am a life-long Republican and voted for Donald Trump. I also believe in American tradition and our greatness. As the weeks passed after Election Day I turned from curious about the Trump team’s claims of fraud, to embarrassed, to angry. Angry at my party, and myself at first believing his claims of widespread ballot fraud.
Last weekend I received Sen. Gene Yaw’s December newsletter. It’s worth the read for anyone who wants to know facts not bluster. In it, Yaw, an attorney, explains legally but clearly why the GOP suit to overturn the commonwealth’s election results was frivolous. The next day the Supreme Court spent about a second-and-a-half tossing the suit out.
As I get older I continue to read, listen and learn. One of my greatest lessons was taught to me by my dad, “Little Georgie.” Now, almost 90 years ago, during the Great Depression, my dad was in “The Rackets.” Though never a violent crook, he was a thief, and a con man. Oh, what stories he told about “them days,” days before he paid his dues and later met my mom who put him in his place. He became a small business owner and great dad. He told me repeatedly, as only dads do, “If more than one person knows a secret, it ain’t a secret.”
Large scale conspiracies make great movies and excite the true believer but are works of fiction. The 2020 election absolutely had problems and probably also saw fraud here and there. What would anyone expect with almost 150-million folks casting votes in more than 3,000 counties and municipalities. But wide-scale deceit, changing hundreds-of-thousands of votes in multiple locations? Let’s get real!
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg