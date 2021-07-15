On Saturday, July 10, my husband and I attended a baseball tournament in Sunbury to watch our 8-year-old grandson. He plays on the Angels which is in the Minors Division, 8-10-year olds. His team began playing baseball at 8 a.m. that morning, continuing a rained-out game from Friday evening. His team played again at noon, 3 and 6:30 p.m. With the last game ending around 9 p.m.
There was still one more game to be played to determine the tournament champions. If played, this meant the boys would still be playing ball until 11 p.m.
Since noon, the boys on the Angels had only 30-minute breaks between games, nothing much to eat and in 80-degree heat. The team they would be playing had not played any games for several hours. The Angels’ coaches, Brian Longacre (SYB Board member), Andrew Straub and Chris Wertman consulted with the coaches from the other team regarding playing the final game next Saturday. The other team’s coaching staff stated the game had to be played that night.
It was then the Angels’ coaching staff captured the victory in that they chose the well-being of their boys over a tournament win and forfeited first place to the other team. In life, it is not about winning. It is about how you treat one another. And that is what people will remember about you.
To the coaching staff of the Angels, congratulations on showing your kids, families and the community what life winners look like. God bless you! Thank you!
Jan Albertson,
Orangeville