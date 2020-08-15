If you’ve ever written a letter to the editor for publication in a newspaper, then you know that there will be readers who might agree with your opinion and that there will be readers who will disagree with your opinion and that there will be readers who won’t care one way or another about your belief.
For example, it is my belief that George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld and Paul Wolfowitz should all be tried for war crimes against humanity for the unnecessary invasion of Afghanistan, the “shock and awe” bombing of Baghdad, the invasion of Iraq and for the torture and incarceration of innocent “suspects” in the Guantanamo Bay prison.
It was Osama bin Laden and a group of Saudi extremists who were responsible for the hijacking of the planes used to destroy the twin towers, the flying of a plane into the Pentagon and for the plane that was crashed into a field in western Pennsylvania. Remember that Osama bin Laden was killed where he lived in Pakistan, not Afghanistan or Iraq and that there were no weapons of mass destruction found in Iraq.
Approximately 3,000 Americans were killed by these hijacked planes, but more than 6,000 Americans, plus unknown numbers of innocent Afghans and Iraqis, were killed in the first year or two of these wars and that the war in Afghanistan has not ended yet.
I’m fairly certain that very few readers would agree with my views and that most readers would disagree with my belief while some readers would believe it’s all in the past; let it be.
As long as there are American newspapers and the constitutional freedom of the press, there will be those who will write letters to the editor for publication. However, if Donald Trump prevails again in November, Bill Barr and King Donald I will burn the constitution on his coronation day.
Oops, that’s only my opinion!
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove