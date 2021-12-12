How bad is COVID getting again for health care providers? At places like Geisinger, arguably one of the nation’s best rural health care systems, they are treating patients in waiting rooms and hallways. Officials at UPMC and Evangelical Community Hospital say their providers are overwhelmed with patients and are filling up or are full.
According to Spotlight PA, Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College — the only hospital in Centre County — was not accepting ambulances last Thursday and diverted patients temporarily.
Conditions are getting worse. The data — case counts, deaths, hospitalizations — are higher now than heading into winter’s surge. All of Geisinger’s hospitals have been sitting at least at 110% percent patient capacity.
“We are begging you to get vaccinated,” Dr. Essie Reed, an emergency medicine physician and EMS medical director at Geisinger said last week. “It’s probably worse than it was last year. We’re starting to practice waiting room medicine which is something I never imagined I’d see in my career.”
Vaccine skeptics — who many are beginning to lose patience with — say conditions shouldn’t be worse than last year, since we have vaccines now.
Sure we do, but a lot of people — more than half the residents in Snyder and Union counties — haven’t taken them yet and too many more say they don’t ever plan to. And most of the mitigation orders and restrictions in place a year ago are gone or have been scaled back. More people — vaccinated and unvaccinated — are out and about shopping, dining, mingling and spending time indoors together.
The argument has been made it was unfair when President Joe Biden and others said we have reached a stage where we are in a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
The numbers bear that out. Of 302 COVID-positive patients in Geisinger hospitals as of midnight Wednesday, 271 weren’t fully vaccinated — 90%, a consistent figure with hospital inpatients at Geisinger and other facilities, President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said.
Of every person that gets tested at Evangelical, about a quarter are positive. The state’s positive test rate sits at more than 15 percent statewide.
“Believe it or not, there was a day at the Jersey Shore campus where every single patient admitted to that hospital other than one was admitted there for COVID,” Ryu said.
What frustrates overwhelmed health care providers — many of whom have been on the front lines for nearly 21 months — is that we are to the point where a lot of this is preventable. The vaccines, experts continue to preach, are effective at preventing hospitalizations and death.
Instead, we have many people who say they’ve done their “own research” continuing to ignorantly, selfishly and dangerously say no to vaccines and ending this pandemic.
“So much of this is preventable,” Reed said. “We need your help. Please, please, please, if you’re not vaccinated, ask a trusted health care professional, get the information you need to feel comfortable to get the vaccine.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.