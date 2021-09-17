I spend a lot of time in a truck, and I see lots of billboards. My current favorite, courtesy of former state Sen. Scott Wagner, is a photoshopped Joe Biden in what could be Afghan garb (or maybe it’s old curtains), holding a grenade launcher, with the caption “Making the Taliban Great Again!”
Americans (even politicians) are often said to have very short memories, which might help explain how when something goes wrong it’s so easy to blame one person or party we already don’t like. A few people who should join the president on the billboard (with or without old curtains): George W. Bush and co-conspirators for starting the war 20 years ago, refusing a Taliban offer of surrender, and then pulling badly needed intelligence assets for the next bogus war. Every general since 2001 who has lied about what was actually happening in Afghanistan, and who helped install known murderers and rapists as regional power figures. The CIA for the night raids that went so far to turn Afghans against us. Everyone who participated in the drone attacks (same again).
Every member of Congress who voted to authorize the endless war, and voted to keep funding pointless slaughter, which included tens of thousands of civilians — something else the military often lied to us about. And, finally, me and every other U.S. taxpayer who failed to make enough noise about this to make it too politically expensive to keep going.
That truly would have been “supporting our troops,” and we didn’t.
Matt Becker,
Lewisburg