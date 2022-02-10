Standing before a joint session of the state House of Representatives and Senate on Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf called Pennsylvania’s failure to push the minimum wage higher than $7.25 per hour “embarrassing” before suggesting some points the state’s 253 lawmakers should consider.
“Our failure to increase the minimum wage is costing us dearly,” the governor said during his annual budget address to the state Legislature.
“It’s very simple. When people are able to earn a decent wage, they can contribute to the economic life of their communities and the commonwealth. On the other hand, when they work full time, but still don’t earn enough to pay for bare necessities like food, shelter, clothing and heat, taxpayers wind up footing the bill.”
Republicans have argued previously, and following Tuesday’s budget address, that the market is handling the minimum wage. Locally, high-profile employers like Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger and Weis Markets have significantly higher starting wages than the state law.
The governor’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget, a $43.7 billion spending plan that he introduced on Tuesday, includes an increase in the state’s minimum wage to $12 by July 1, then to $15 by 2028, accomplished with annual 50-cent per hour increases. It will be up to lawmakers in the state House and Senate to accept or reject the governor’s proposals.
Wolf noted from the podium on Tuesday that Pennsylvanians have not received a minimum wage increase in 13 years, and when adjusted for inflation, they have suffered a $2-per-hour pay cut.
The governor also said the economic benefit to the commonwealth after raising the minimum wage would exceed $77 million in the first year.
“That includes not only increased revenues, but also savings from state benefits programs, because when more Pennsylvanians get paid fairly, reliance on public benefits goes down.”
Pennsylvania is one of 20 states, and the federal government, which has been unwilling to push minimum wage rates higher since July 24, 2009, when the federal minimum wage was last adjusted.
As the governor noted during his budget address, several states that surround Pennsylvania have increased their minimum wages in recent years, and most will do so again this year. The 2022 minimum rates are $8.75 in West Virginia, $9.30 in Ohio, $10.50 in Delaware, $12.50 in Maryland, $13 in New Jersey and $13.20 in New York.
In this space, just before the new year, we encouraged our state lawmakers to “stand up during the year ahead and support a higher standard – one that underscores the benefits of employer’s investments in their workers and offers new opportunities for Pennsylvania’s citizens and their families.”
“It’s time to do the right thing,” Wolf said during his final budget address on Tuesday. “It’s time to do the smart thing. It’s time to raise our minimum wage.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.