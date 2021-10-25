Geisinger Medical Center is the 47th largest employer in Pennsylvania. The top four employers in Montour County contain the word Geisinger.
The Geisinger Health System took a step Tuesday that every employer big and small needs to at least pay attention to — the hiring of Kim Drumgo as its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
Drumgo is being hired to create a safe environment, welcoming to all patients, members, employees and the community at large regardless of “race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, ability, veteran status and faith,” according to Geisinger Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff Amy Brayford.
Drumgo’s duty is one that will be easier said than done at times in the country, state and Susquehanna Valley region.
The country remains divided along political lines, with most people falling in one of two buckets. The country, state and region, however, are becoming more diverse racially or — at the least — are becoming more aware of and embracing their racial heritage, according to the results from the 2020 U.S. Census.
In the 2020 Census, the Black population in Montour County increased by 35 percent from the previous survey.
The Hispanic and Latino population increased by 50.3 percent. The Asian population by 106.8 percent and the multiracial population increased by 231.4 percent.
The county also registered 15 more American Indian or Alaskan Natives, according to the Census.
“We know the best way to serve our diverse communities is to ensure we maintain a welcoming environment that seeks out and values different views and perspectives,” Drumgo said. “We can all benefit and excel in environments where our voices are heard and our needs are met. The preservation of dignity and respect will be critical to our success.”
Not every employer in the county and region can afford to hire a diversity and inclusion officer. Many don’t have the number of employees to require one.
Every one, however, can make new efforts to embrace diversity with clients as well as current and new employees.
Like Drumgo said, it can be as simple as making sure voices are heard, needs are met and dignity and respect are preserved.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic.