The League of Women Voters has long stood for the right to vote, not only for women but for all citizens. We have challenged all efforts and tactics that threaten our democracy and limit the ability of voters to exercise their right to vote.
To state Rep. David Rowe, I would suggest that your support of bills such as SR 410 would potentially disenfranchise millions of Pennsylvania voters and border on voter suppression. Furthermore, supporting the position of the Legislature “throwing out” the election and appointing their own electors is an affront to every Pennsylvanian that cast a vote in this election.
Additionally, Act 77 was signed into law on Oct. 31, 2019, well ahead of the 2020 General Election. The Act significantly expanded the mail-in voting which, in the middle of a global pandemic, has proven to be a safer way for the electorate to vote. To promote baseless claims of its validity without legal precedent or moral principle is to further corrode the trust in the very democracy that so many have fought for.
It is time for you to protect that voting right, just as it is time for you to protect your constituents by following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in dealing with the largest public health emergency in a century. Those who have been elected into public office have a duty to lead by example and not shirk their responsibility.
While it is distressing to watch small businesses struggle and many times close because they are the cornerstone of our economy, it is far more tragic to watch your friends, neighbors and constituents die at the hands of this virus. You seem to be writing obituaries to business establishments and ignoring the fact that hospitals in your district are at near-capacity which places all of the citizens in a very dangerous position. A point to keep in mind is that without a healthy population, you will never have a healthy economy.
Sadly, this didn’t have to be this bad. Had the guidelines been followed all along this very precarious path — had masks been worn, had people curtailed gathering in large groups, and diligently washed their hands — the numbers would not be so high. We would not be looking at another shutdown to be able to save lives until an effective distribution of a vaccine is achieved.
I would ask that you please protect not only the vote but also your constituents. The people of Pennsylvania have spoken and it’s time for you to listen.
Kandy Duncan,
President, League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area