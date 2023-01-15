Good on Warden Tom Reisinger and the staff at the Northumberland County Jail for earning full compliance with the bevy of standards set in place by the state Department of Corrections (DOC).
The state DOC recently announced the prison earned full compliance, an accomplishment at any point, but especially impressive considering what staffers and those tasked with maintaining safety in the facility went through in 2022 and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an inspection conducted on Nov. 3, state officials said the prison met full compliance with administrative standards, regulations and facilities standards. State officials said the jail is now exempt from the normal one-year inspection cycle. The next inspection cycle for the facility will be in 2024.
There are 142 standards that are evaluated, including 41 standards that are inspected during the course of the physical tour. The inspectors look over policies, procedures, chemicals, cleaning supplies, boilers, doors, locks, sensors, cameras, staff and inmates, Reisinger said previously,
“I’m proud of all my correctional officers, staff and administration. To accomplish what we have in six months is extraordinary,” Reisinger said. “We have earned full compliance and have met or exceeded all ... state inspection standards. Accomplishing this milestone during a pandemic shows the dedication and hard work being completed in a thankless and dangerous profession.”
That is only part of the reason to be proud.
Remember, the jail and its employees have been through a lot over the past year. The retirement of former warden Bruce Kovach was immediately followed by the retirement of the acting warden and the firing of a deputy warden, all within a month of each other. Rolling management issues, paired with a near-continuous shortage of staffing make the accomplishment all the more impressive.
Corrections officers and staffers throughout the facility are always under a lot of stress, a level undoubtedly increased over the past 12 months. To reach full compliance with all those moving parts is a terrific accomplishment and a testament to leadership and dedication.
“Staff commitment to compliance is evident throughout the facility,” state officials wrote in announcing the compliance. “Staff should be proud of their accomplishments and are encouraged to maintain this level of compliance.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.