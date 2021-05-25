Several Republican Representatives and Senators have recently tried to “downplay” the events of Jan. 6 when a mob of Trump supporters forcibly entered the Capitol Building to “stop the steal,” leaving several people dead and causing extensive property damage. However, because they oppose a bipartisan “9/11 type” commission to examine what happened, some are trying to rewrite history, as it were.
Congressman Andrew Clyde described it as a “normal tourist visit.” Other Republican lawmakers, including Kevin McCarthy, have likewise objected to the term “insurrection.”
Many images were taken during that day, and while there were some that looked like tourist visits, the majority of them showed people with bloody faces, and people struggling to keep doors closed, which would not be part of any normal tourist visit. I think one of those pictures of people trying to barricade doors against the mob included one of the GOP Senators who is objecting to the term “insurrection.”
There is a term for this phenomenon: Gaslighting. It is a form of psychological manipulation where the manipulator tries to get someone else (or group of people) to question their own reality, memory, or perceptions.
The term is from the title of an Alfred Hitchcock film, “Gaslight.” The gaslighter causes his victim to question his/her memory and sanity with repeated lying, denials of wrongdoing and blame-shifting, among other methods.
I for one, am not falling for it. Set up a truly bipartisan commission with as much transparency as possible and real subpoena power to get to the truth of what happened. It was not at all a “normal tourist visit.”
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove