President Joe Biden’s passionate plea for American democracy on Thursday struck at the very heart of the nation’s simmering division.
“You can’t only love your country when you win,” the president said from Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday morning, where the nation caught fire a year before. His predecessor, Biden said, “spread a web of lies” that many bought into leading up to that dreadful day and every day since.
Biden did not mince words. He correctly placed the blame for last year’s attacks directly on the former president, who Biden said abdicated his duty to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
It was good to hear U.S. Representatives Fred Keller and Dan Meuser have not bought into the revisionist history about that awful violence of Jan. 6.
They know what happened. They lived through it. We all watched, horrified.
Meuser, if you recall, was rushed off the House floor after he stayed behind to help law enforcement personnel stave off rioters trying to break into the chamber.
“The violence in our Capitol should be denounced by all,” Meuser said. Lawmakers on both sides, Meuser said, “must not condone or make excuses for any unlawful and violent actions whether it occurs in the Capitol or in the streets of American cities. Violence and rioting must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and those who committed violence in the Capitol should have the law applied no more and no less.
“What occurred that day must never happen again.”
“The violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, was unacceptable and those who committed crimes should be held accountable for their actions,” Keller said.
Those are thoughtful and helpful statements in this political climate. We wish more lawmakers, particularly those on their side of the aisle, echoed those feelings.
Those sentiments, however, do not override the fact that hours after the attacks, the two Pennsylvania lawmakers from the Valley, along with dozens of others including six other congressmen from Pennsylvania, voted to reject the certification of the commonwealth’s electoral college votes for President Biden. They didn’t want all the votes from Pennsylvania decertified — they were elected on the same ballot — just the presidential election.
We hope the voters rememkber that in November.
This continued embrace of the “big lie” has fostered fissures in a nation already struggling with its identity, perhaps more so today than a year ago because of the scars of Jan. 6, 2021.
The insurrection of Jan. 6 is ongoing, just not in a violent, in-plain-sight attack on America’s government.
The insurrection has manifested itself in other ways, including a nationwide attack on voting rights and voting rules which endanger a teetering democracy.
America was stunned a year ago, an attack from within we couldn’t imagine.
Democracy is at stake. We should all be deeply concerned.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.