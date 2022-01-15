One morning in March 1964, New Yorkers awoke to a horrific story of murder in an upper-middle class community in the city. More than a year later when I relocated near that community, the effect on residents was yet discernible. They still spoke about it in stores and restaurants. Follow-up stories and studies were ongoing for years.
Murders in large cities, tragically, are not big news. But, this was. From the book, Influence, by professor Robert Cialdini, PhD. Quoting from the New York Times: “A woman in her late twenties, Catherine Genovese, was killed in a late-night attack on her home street....” He goes on, “Incredibly, thirty eight of her neighbors watched the events of her death unfold from the safety of their apartment windows without so much as lifting a finger to call the police... How could 38 ‘good people’ fail to act under these circumstances? No one could understand it. Even the murder witnesses themselves were bewildered. I don’t know, they answered, one after the other. I just don’t know.”
Ultimately, an explanation was offered by two professors of social psychology: “With several potential helpers around, the personal responsibility of each individual is reduced... So with everyone thinking that someone else will help... nobody does.”
In addition, they offered a second reason, a phenomenon called social proof. “Very often an emergency is not obviously an emergency... We can learn from the way other witnesses are reacting whether an event is or is not an emergency.”
This behavior, one’s reaction to an event being influenced by that of those around him, is as old as mankind. And for centuries it has been the basis of a particularly deceptive practice originally known as claquism. The claque is someone paid to influence you by his behavior which is openly false and contrived. Think canned laughter. Nobody believes it is real. But it is effective, nonetheless.
Scroll forward almost 60 years. On Jan. 6, 2021, millions of people witnessed on television, an attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out viciously and intended to inflict as much mayhem as possible. Initially, candor carried the day. But, not too long after, the claques regrouped and mounted a counterattack that Joseph Goebbels, minister of propaganda for the German Third Reich under Adolf Hitler, would have been proud of. The result: most Republicans believe that the attack was justified.
From a Newsweek video, Jan. 10, 2022: “Over Half of Republicans Believe Jan. 6 Capitol Rioters Were Protecting Democracy.”
And from Five Thirty-Eight, a polling organization, Jan. 6, 2022: “In fact, it didn’t take too long for lawmakers to restart their vocal support of Trump, downplaying the attack and defending individuals charged in relation to the insurrection. And the explanation is not difficult to glean: Trump remains tenaciously popular among Republican voters.”
What can we make of millions of our fellow citizens refusing to believe the evidence of their own eyes? Professor Cialdini again: “The principal of Social Proof operates most powerfully when we are observing the behavior of people just like us. It is the conduct of such people that gives us the greatest insight into what constitutes correct behavior for ourselves” Thus, social proof is an unconscious psychological tool we humans use to help us decide right from wrong.
And so, what about the paid claques, you know who they are, you watch them on TV or read them on your electronic device. Cialdini says there are “... situations which cause the principle of social proof to give us incorrect counsel. The first is when social evidence has been purposely falsified.”
Would people be foolish enough to act against their own interests because a deceitful hack feeds them an obvious lie? (Please accept that the overthrow of our government is not in your interest.) There is no more stark evidence that they would than what has come to be known as the Tragedy of Jonestown (of “drink the Kool-Aid” fame). It is one of history’s great examples of the power of social proof.
Joe Pugliese lives in Lewisburg.