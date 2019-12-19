Advent is upon us, singing Christians toward Christmastide. Christian hymns and carols are filled with Jesus titles. Christ is a good title (no, it’s not his last name), meaning savior, deliverer, messiah (yes, we need to get tough-loved out of our messes).
Another fine title is when we call Jesus brother. It sounds nice. Although, whereas my brothers and I cherish our filial bond, we aren’t close. We each have gone our own way. We’ve allowed ourselves to drift, failing to remain brotherly.
Good Shepherd is a sweet title, especially when you realize shepherds were Israel’s migrant laborers — tough, rugged, misfit men.
My least favorite title applied to Jesus is King: “Glory to the newborn King;” “Born the King of angels.” I value the intent behind the carol writers, but the term king makes me wince, squirm and worry.
My half-English wife enjoyed watching the series called, “The Crown.” It’s the story of modern Britain’s Queen Elizabeth – history, documentary, lots of Buckingham Palace soap opera. For us rebels, there’s no species as royalty. If the United Kingdom citizens wish to refer to Elizabeth as Queen or Charles as Prince, go ahead. We won’t. In our republic, a literate, alert citizenry is supposed to reject aristocracy in all forms and temptations. We require accountability, not privilege.
I stand with the essayist of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine. Monarchy is bad government. Paine warned in his treatise, "Common Sense," that: “The king is not to be trusted without being looked after, or in other words, that a thirst for absolute power is the natural disease of monarchy.” He wrote how God warned the Hebrews that monarchy is sinful. Monarchs, prone to becoming unsettled with fear and anger, turn suspicious and contemptuous toward the people they’re called to serve. Personal interest becomes equated with state interest, then becomes more important. Kings inevitably, Paine predicted, demand obsequious fealty. Inevitably, kings will assume they alone get to decide what’s right and true. Criticism becomes threatening, those who disagree become enemies. Soon: tyranny.
Monarchs dread any hint of vulnerability. They push away being loved and being loving. They mishandle what real love invites, making society suffer their spiritual and emotional weakness. Consider instead the legend of Caesar Marcus Aurelius whose servant followed him around so that whenever someone praised him the servant whispered in his ear: “You are only a man, you are mortal.” Consider wise King Canute whose sycophants at court flattered him as all-powerful, until he made them watch him try to command the tide to stop. Even pastors need to be reminded they’re not indispensable, not that important.
Paine goes on to mock the practice of hereditary succession as a divine right to rule. Why should someone unworthy be crowned simply because of sperm and ovum? There are better reasons to choose leaders than by birth and blood.
I also stand with Plato, who warned in Book VIII of ‘The Republic:’ “The people have always some champion whom they set over them and nurse into greatness … This and no other is the root from which a tyrant springs; when he first appears he is a protector.” Beware, Plato added, the tyrant who boasts a mob at his command.
Jesus realized the temptation behind the title, King. They wanted him to become king. That’s why he rejected their demand. They wanted him to make life right for them. Jesus was smart enough, spiritual enough, to realize kingship was a path to corruption and chaos. It always has been. Power invariably leads to abuse of power and violating the people’s trust.
So which Jesus title is my favorite? Which title moves me, humbles me, inspires me? It is when I call Jesus my friend and he calls me his friend.
Friends aren’t commodities. Friendship is a love that must be merited by friends “standing side by side, shoulder to shoulder.” Friendship is a bond of grace. Friendship is a dependable kind of love forged in hardship by mutual respect, confidence and admiration, by frank honesty and common goals. With friends there is intimacy, trust, sincerity. With friends, you don’t have to keep on performing. Friends, ever patient, build you up. Best friends know all about you and still like you.
How many real friends have you been blessed by in your life? Not acquaintances, not associates, not sidekicks, not patrons, not sycophants, not colleagues, not fellow club members, not someone you want to use, but friends.
How fortunate you are to have a friend.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.