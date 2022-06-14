On Free Speech TV, Thom Hartman shared an imaginary scenario with an interesting lesson.
A billionaire Republican CEO is seated at a roundtable with a blue collar worker and an immigrant. In the center of the table are 100 freshly baked cookies made the common worker's wife. The billionaire reaches out with soft manicured hands and takes 99 cookies; leans over and whispers to the worker that the immigrant wants to take his cookie.
Is is so sad and so true that so many people can be fooled so many times by the same old two-bit con-game.
Divisio et imperium — not conquer, but imperium, to subjugate and rule over. It's called social control propoganda. Substitute jobs, housing, health care, schools, etc. for the cookies. Divide and rule over works every time.
Back to the round table — Diego, from Honduras, has a secret he wants to share with Bill, the blue collar worker. Jimmy leans over and says, Bill, that guy in the bespoke Armani suit just took 99 percent of your wife's labor.
What do you suppose Jimmy, From Honduras, knows that Republican voters haven't figured out for over 40 years? The same Republican fat cat billionaire owns all of the cookie factories in Honduras.
Why are you still voting Republican? They never share their cookies with anyone.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs