I've seen a lot of "thank yous" going out to our health care workers this past week. While these well wishes are certainly well deserved and justified, I would also like to draw our attention to another group of workers who have continued to work every day through this pandemic.
They could not work from home and they had to put any fears aside to make sure the people they serve stayed safe. Those workers are our correctional officers at our jails and prisons.
While many don't even realize these folks exist, our society could not function without them. If you know someone who works at a jail or prison, please say "thank you" for doing their job.
I especially want to thank our staff at the Snyder County Prison for doing an incredible job during some very difficult circumstances. Happy Correctional Officers Week!
Joe Kantz
Chairman, Snyder County Prison Board