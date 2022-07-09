I want to express my thanks to the PennDOT crew that hosted the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation bridge walk June 25. Even though overwhelmed by the crowd, those men and women did a great job. We were amongst the several thousand that walked the highway and toured the bridge that day.
Everyone who I have spoken to is amazed with the size and complexity of this project, The trucks, the millions of yards of earth moved, the sheer size of the bridge, etc. etc.
We live very close to the construction site and have been watching it for several years and looking forward to traveling the new highway. Over the years I have had a chance to talk to several PennDOT employees and several contractors on site. Everyone was cordial and professional, my questions were answered and maybe surprising to some people not involved or familiar with construction projects, the overall work sites were almost always kept clean and orderly. In fact, during our walk from Ridge Road to Winfield and back, I only saw one cigarette butt on the entire walk. Too bad it probably won’t stay that way.
If the southern portion is managed as well as the northern section has been, and I believe it will be, the people living in that section will be pleasantly surprised with the project.
PennDOT gets a lot of “heat” about potholes, snow plowing, and other things, but they did a great job with this first phase and deserve a pat on the back. When I say PennDOT, I mean the men and women who actually built the highway and all the supporting aspects of it.
Thanks to the laborers, equipment operators, traffic control, surveyors and engineers who have made this portion a reality.
Tom Fitzgerald,
Point Township