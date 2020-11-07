This has been a very difficult election for all. However, I want to give great appreciation for all the wonderful work that was done by poll workers and watchers and warmers and ballot counters. Everyone stepped up to the plate with flying colors. And I also was very proud of our local Daily Item newspaper for covering the elections so well and explaining to the public what was happening in this very different election season.
We may still not know the outcome of the elections when you read this but we know that every vote was counted to the best of folks’ abilities and all will be well reported. Thank you to another group of essential workers — election workers and journalists. Thank you for a job well done!
Penn Garvin,
Mifflinburg