I would like to begin by congratulating Coal Township K-9 unit officer Nathan Foust and his K-9 officer Pax, who recently apprehended a dangerous fleeing felon on a chase that began in Sunbury and ended in Kulpmont.
The entire K-9 program was initiated by the Coal Township police department along with the support of the Board of Commissioners. This initiative is a great example of what can be achieved when the public along with business owners work together. Pax was purchased, trained and cared for thru generous donations now totaling nearly $40,000 in monetary and in-kind generosity.
This felon was taken off the streets through your generosity! The Coal Township K-9 unit was formed and cared for at no cost to the taxpayer. There were many generous donations with the largest donor wishing to remain anonymous. Small donations also turn into large donations. I was always surprised by the amount of cash in the “donation jar” at Snyder’s Restaurant in Shamokin, it all makes a difference.
When municipalities cooperate and work together with each other and their residents only positive things can happen.
Another great example of community involvement is our shining star the Welsh Recreation Center which was recently awarded the certificate of occupancy to begin operations this 2 million dollar facility will open with zero debt to our taxpayers. This also was accomplished thru the financial generosity of area residents and businesses including all of the volunteer labor provided by the Ironworkers Local 404, Electrical workers local 607 and the talented Coal Township maintenance department.
I am extremely proud of the area residents who support these wonderful projects not to exclude my fellow board of commissioners and Coal Township management team who cooperated 100% with these projects.
By working together you are making our area a better place. To all who criticize and complain saying there is drama in Coal Township, your negativity was overshadowed by all the good! To all who help make great things happen thanks! As Journey sang “Don’t Stop Believin.'"
Craig Fetterman,
Coal Township