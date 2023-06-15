A lot of the attendees at the Tuesday night Encina meeting seemed focused on the jobs promised by the company. Everyone wants a good-paying job for every willing worker. But at what cost to the general public and the environment?
When I asked the representatives what they would tell those residents close to the proposed plant on their real estate depreciation, I was given a non-denial denial. “They had no data that supported that.” Really?
How much data do you need to understand that any normal person would look at an industrial plant, with its noise, traffic, and in this case toxic chemical production, and refuse to live there? Then in typical bully fashion, the representative blamed the victims, by stating that the area is zoned industrial. When these homes were built the area was zoned agriculture. How would prospective homebuyers be able to predict that within years of their settling into their quiet homes, the area would be rezoned to industrial to accommodate a chemical plant from Texas?
Jobs are important. So is something called the Common Good. Are the depreciated real estate values of those within miles of the plant worth the trade-off? What about the health effects from living in proximity to such a plant, especially on children? (Think Cancer Alley in Texas and Louisiana). Even if their claims of not polluting the Susquehanna are true, everything would have to work perfectly all day, every day, year after year.
Let’s recruit a job creator much more benign than this toxic facility. For the Common Good!
Lana Gulden,
Northumberland