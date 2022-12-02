Big Investments and Better Jobs
The Susquehanna River Valley has been very busy with big projects. From the retrofit of the new Shamokin Dam Gas Powerplant, to the I 180 bypass and its towering bridge, our leaders have been busy bringing big dollars into the area. For example, the establishment of the AOAA in 2013 was such a different and innovative venture that it’s success has cleared a path for our creative leaders to challenge themselves to think outside of the box with economic development. Over the past nine years, they have not disappointed.
As an elected official, I encourage people to think strategically about how to use their vote. “Jobs, Jobs, Jobs” has often been my headline, but the subtext is: good paying jobs, jobs for our residents, and jobs that last.
Last month, state Sen. John Gordner and Rep. Lynda Schlegal Culver announced another $2 million of funds ushered into our area for the old Sunbury hospital. This can be an excellent “Jobs Jobs Jobs” project. No doubt this is another massive project for the region, and an opportunity for our region’s leaders to step up to the plate and ensure that stewardship of this property with DRIVE and its future business(es) are something that we residents of the Valley can be proud of.
Voting citizens should remember that these investments in jobs are investments in every part of our community. The brain drain that plagued our area in the 2000s was in part due to poor job prospects, and the loss of that younger generation during those decades was devastating to the vitality of our community.
More jobs are needed, and toward the top of Northumberland County and throughout other pockets of the Susquehanna River Valley we see the opportunity for big investments that can supplement the economic engines of employment. Unemployment is at a fantastic 3.7 percent in Northumberland. But Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia are at 2.7, 2.9, 2.7 and 3.3 respectively. There is still room for more jobs in Northumberland County!
The 50-acre ACF property in Milton, the expansion of 180 on/off ramps, and the various flood mitigation projects happening in nearby big and small towns will spur economic growth and also protect our communities and investments. The 5-mile corridor surrounding Interstate 80 is prime for investment dollars that can raise the bar for employment in our area.
At this pivotal moment in economic development for the Susquehanna Valley, we should vote for the leaders who bring smart investments into our area so that “Good Jobs” become the standard for our Valley residents.
Kudos to those who have supported our local leaders this far, and the great investments that have been made. We are all looking forward to the next chapter, and I’ll try to name that Chapter: “Jobs, Jobs, Jobs.”
Joe Moralez is vice president of Milton Borough council.