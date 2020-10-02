I believe Joe Biden is corrupt and that the Washington establishment and liberal news media are working hard to protect Joe Biden by concealing his unethical deals.
Communist China has owned Joe Biden since 2013 when they placed Hunter Biden on the board of BHR, a Chinese founded investment firm that has been buying American companies and shipping their operations home to China.
Communist China is a cunning adversary which has gutted America’s manufacturing base and in doing so weakened our military by limiting our ability to logistically back our Armed Forces.
A nation without a strong manufacturing base cannot support its military in the field of battle. America’s military was unstoppable at the end of World War II because of our massive military industrial complex.
Technical/tactical military expertise and first-class military weapons systems are meaningless without civilian industry backing them up.
In pursuit of corporate profits and cheap consumer goods, our nation has destroyed its manufacturing base making us dependent upon China for foundation level pharmaceutical compounds, and the electronic and mechanical subcomponents required for building the vehicles and equipment our military service members need and use.
Biden had more than 35 years as a U.S. Senator, and eight as Obama’s vice president. What exactly did Beijing Joe do to stop American job outsourcing during that time?
Good Old Joe wants to be our president and suddenly he cares about lost American manufacturing jobs. What a joke!
Trump Russia collusion and the Steele dossier were nothing but a political hit job created by the Democratic Party and disseminated/promoted by America’s liberal media, the same media that continues to hide Biden’s history of political corruption.
William E. Shirk,
Selinsgrove