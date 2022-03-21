Every day of every year, thousands of people wake up and go to work on 3,246 farms extending across 465,000 acres in Montour, Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties, raising crops and caring for animals to ensure that all of us have access to life sustaining, healthy food.
Across the state, farm families are the stewards of more than 7.3 million acres of farmland, generating more than $7.8 billion each year in agriculture production, the state Department of Agriculture reports.
In addition to production, the agriculture industry supports 593,000 jobs through support services such as food processing, marketing, transportation and farm equipment. In total, production agriculture and agribusiness contribute nearly $133 billion to the state’s economy.
And that’s just here in Pennsylvania.
Across the nation, agriculture, food and related industries pour more than $1.055 trillion into the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), with about $134.7 billion of that coming from farm production alone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
So, it seems right that there should be a day when the nation recognizes and celebrates the contributions of those who work in agriculture and related industries.
One of those days is today — National Ag Day — a time set aside to encourage every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced and to value the essential role that agriculture has in maintaining a strong economy.
National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America (ACA), a nonprofit organization based in Overland Park, Kansas, composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community.
On this National Ag Day, there is a celebration of modern agriculture right where it should be — on the National Mall between the Washington Monument and the United States Capitol.
With the theme, “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow,” there will be exhibits, entertainment, food and remarks from U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
In addition, there will be a virtual celebration online featuring details on grassroots efforts in agriculture, tributes, Ag Day essay winners and an address from the Outstanding Young Farmer. For more information, see the website at: www.agday.org
All of this is part of the national celebration and recognition that farmers and others who work hard in the agriculture industry earn every day.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.