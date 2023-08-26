Health care facilities in Pennsylvania of every size and shape were struggling with nurse counts even before the COVID-19 pandemic made it worse. Vacancy rates for registered nurses, nursing support staff, respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners and medical assistants were at more than 30 percent late last year and seem unlikely to improve any time soon.
Pennsylvania’s jump into the Nurse Licensure Compact feels like something that helps fill those gaps. Pennsylvania is now one of dozens of states that participate in the program. It is designed to permit qualified RNs and licensed practical nurses who hold multi-state licenses from other states to begin practicing in Pennsylvania after Labor Day.
The move is designed to fill gaps and most neighboring states are part of the compact, so doors open almost immediately.
According to CNHI Pennsylvania reporter Eric Scicchitano, there are preconditions that will need to be completed “to fully implement the compact and allow Pennsylvania nurses to obtain the multi-state license. That includes authorizing FBI criminal background checks on Keystone State applicants through the State Board of Nursing. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, authorization is pending.”
For the better part of a year, vacancy rates for these critical positions have remained at around 30 percent according to the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP). The organization also noted earlier this year that Pennsylvania could fall short of registered nurses by 20,000 workers by 2026.
“This new pathway for nurses to work in Pennsylvania supports our broader effort to grow our health care workforce, helping hospitals to meet a growing need for care throughout the commonwealth. Pennsylvania’s hospital community is focused on a comprehensive strategy that will grow and support our dedicated health care teams, expand the training and education pipeline, and strengthen care in our communities,” HAP President and CEO Nicole Stallings said.
Local hospitals continue to try everything, including bringing in travel nurses at an unsustainable cost at the height of the pandemic. Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, said previously the independent hospital spent $290,000 on contracted labor in 2016. In 2021, the cost was $24.8 million, she said, largely for registered nurses.
In 2022, Geisinger adopted a travel nurse program within its system, allowing eligible inpatient registered nurses to travel within Geisinger’s footprint. UPMC announced a similar program in late 2021 in an effort to recruit 800 nurses.
This latest tool is another option for hospitals, presenting an opening that some have been looking for to widen the pool of prospective employees.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.