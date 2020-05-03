Little acts of kindness and humility shine brightly during this time and are infectious. A clearly busy worker at a local store handed over a long searched for item after stopping what he was doing and going on the search. I hated to interrupt him, but I had searched the aisles ad nauseam — “Excuse me, sir...”
When he turned to face me, I thought I might be met with a look of frustration, at yet another interruption of his stocking job. I was wrong. From behind his mask, his eyes smiled. When we couldn’t find the item I was searching for in his department, he took me to another department and greeted his co-worker with kindness and joy.
His co-worker responded with the same, and they both walked me to the place where the item I had been searching for was located.
So thankful for small acts of kindness during this time. Smiling eyes, gracious words, and kindness. Big hearts. Gracious words. Small acts. For the love of the community. Thankful for this man and his joy in his work that was infectious.
Angie Laubach,
Mifflinburg