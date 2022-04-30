The Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), a nonpartisan nonprofit working to address climate change, extends our thanks to all who participated in the April 22 Earth Day event in Selinsgrove, “Joy to the Earth,” as well as to our co-sponsors, the local chapter of the Climate Reality Project (CRP).
A partial list includes Selinsgrove Rotary, for the use of Rotary Park; Boy Scout Troop 419, for serving hot dogs; and representatives of the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, Interfaith Power and Light, Penn State Master Gardeners, East Snyder Community Garden, Envinity Solar, Sierra Club, Sunrise, and WAFS (“We Always Find Something”) Detecting, who were on hand to share information. CCL and CRP members brought their electric vehicles for display. Pennsylvania Hickory Syrup was offered for sampling and sale. RealTaste 507 and Pelican Snowballs trucks contributed to the festive atmosphere.
Special thanks are due to the Rivertown Coalition for their presence and generous financial support; to Middlecreek Signs for the beautiful posters, banner, and signs; to Bella’s Pizza; and to the Susquehanna University Environmental Club for contributions too numerous to list, including food, a quiz on separating recyclables and a face painting station. Two local trios, DePotorLand and Nine Degrees of Syncopation, provided the perfect music to tie everything together.
And most encouraging of all, Mayor Jeff Reed read a proclamation on behalf of Selinsgrove Borough Council, expressing support for local climate action. It was a gorgeous afternoon to come together and celebrate our beautiful planet!
Sabrina Kirby,
Lewisburg