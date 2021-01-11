Some of the joy of being a grandparent is that you have more time to interact with your grandchildren and see them develop and influence their development. The way we interact with them sends messages to their rapidly developing brain that will help form their character for the rest of their lives. It is so important that parents and grandparents send the correct messages in the proper manner so that they are received and accepted in a positive manner. The following is a little incident that hopefully illustrates that my messages to my granddaughter are being received as intended.
Just over a year ago my wife and I went to the local Walmart store after church to purchase a few items. We had our three-year-old granddaughter (dressed in her finest Sunday outfit) with us. My wife along with our granddaughter went to one location and I went to another location in the store for another item. Several moments later, I hear this precious little girl in her Sunday best running down the aisle with arms outstretched yelling “Pappy, Pappy.” Numerous people were looking with smiles on their faces to see where she was going and what the noise was all about. When she got to my location, she jumped into my outstretched arms and we gave each other a great big hug.
A smiling grandfather nearby said, “My grandchildren are grown now and I sure do miss times like this.”
At that moment, I thought what a gift, Pappy sends you messages (both spoken but many unspoken) that you are a special person and are loved unconditionally. You have someone you can count on to help you through life’s problems. I could see that she definitely received the messages and joyfully accepted them. Her response was the greatest thank you a grandparent could ever hope for.
William Renn,
Sunbury