Two weeks ago, most of the week was spent in the south trying to help out a fellow CNHI newspaper down there. It was a good week, and the hope is the visit made something better.
The first flight home took off in the dark on Friday. About 40 minutes into the flight, I slid the window next to me open to catch a spectacular sunrise from 31,000 feet. There was fairly heavy cloud cover below, but riding just above the clouds was a striking horizontal orange glow as the sun peeled over the cloud layer with a sharp transition from orange to red to purple then to dark blue.
It was a sunrise unlike I’ve ever seen. Made me feel like an astronaut.
When riding in a plane, I am always fascinated by aerodynamics, how something that big and heavy can get off the ground, let alone glide through the sky without much of a bump. I’m not smart enough to understand the science of it, nor patient enough to learn it, so I just enjoy the ride.
But looking out of that window as the streak of sunlight flashed across the horizon, it was easy to be struck by how fast flight has evolved, how remarkable it feels.
Think about this: The Wright Brothers achieved their first successful flight on Dec. 17, 1903, in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Within 70 years, Americans put two men on the moon. Today, thousands of flights take off and land safely to and from airports across the globe. So from 1903 to 1969, we learned how to go from flying 852 feet on the sandy beaches of the Outer Banks to flying 1.26 billion feet — 238,900 miles — to the rugged lunar landscape. Oh, those NASA geniuses also figured out how to get Neal Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins back home.
I’m not a huge fan of flying, but greatly enjoy the convenience of it.
Through the advances in modern travel, I woke up two Fridays ago in Jackson, Mississippi, flew to Charlotte, North Carolina, then on to Baltimore. From there, I drove nearly three hours home.
In between flights, I got a text that our daughter wanted to go to Danville’s last regular season football game; the Ironmen had a shot at their first perfect regular season since 2010. My wife, with me out of town, had a long week and wasn’t crazy about driving the two hours or so to Huntingdon.
If I got home in time, I’d take her, I said. Got home in time to take a 10-minute catnap, then back in the car for what has to be one of the worst road trips for a high school sports team to make. There are a couple of different routes to Huntingdon, but nothing easy or direct. It felt like we drove to Beaver Stadium, turned left and drove 45 minutes into Appalachia.
Wasn’t sure how I felt about waking up in Mississippi, somehow getting to Huntingdon by kickoff and then watching Danville score 56 points in the first half, but it felt better than waking up in Mississippi, somehow getting to Huntingdon by kickoff and then watching Danville give up 56 points in the first half.
To me, the joys of modern transportation are fascinating. I made it nearly 1,400 miles in less than 20 hours.
From our highways and GPS systems to the relative ease — if arriving early enough — to navigate airports and the remarkable feat of aviation, it makes you wonder what we will do in the next 70 years.
