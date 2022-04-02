Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor followed the law as currently written this week when he ruled that Shamokin Councilman Joe Leschinskie could not hold the public office because of a previous felony conviction.
It could not have been an easy decision, but was the right one. In some ways, it’s unfortunate because Leschinskie clearly has a desire to serve and there are never too many of those types of people.
This is one of those stories where it is easy to see all sides of the story, so leaning on the interpretation of the law is the right thing. Saylor said so, noting simply “he had to follow the law.”
Saylor followed Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, which states “no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this commonwealth.”
Saylor ruled Leschinskie’s 2009 felony conviction of possession with intent to deliver cocaine is an “infamous crime” and according to the Pennsylvania Constitution it effectively bans Leschinskie from holding the seat.
It is difficult to argue a conviction of that magnitude wouldn’t fall under the “infamous crime” category.
Leschinskie was duly elected last fall. Hours after the election, he had a powerful message: “For 13 years, I’ve given back to the community. I changed my ways. I believe in second chances,” he said in November. “I wasn’t given this seat. I earned it. Why would you rob the people of this city of wanting to see change? I can understand if there was cheating or a discrepancy. I paid my debts 10 times over.”
In all of those statements, Leschinskie is right.
The law about felons running for office is different across the nation. There is no law in the U.S. Constitution barring someone convicted of a felony from running for office, so it falls to the states.
Many people love second chances, to offer and to receive them if needed. Does Leschinskie deserve one? That is up to each individual to decide, but voters in Shamokin said in November what they thought of Leschinskie.
The voters spoke up and the judge ruled according to current law. The way through this isn’t to badmouth the system, but to find a path forward by advocating for change to help others in similar situations.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.