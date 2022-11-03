During the Nazi Holocaust in Germany there was a church near a railroad track. One Sunday morning a train passed by the church carrying Jews to a death camp. The Jews on the train would call to the church for help as they passed by. The church responded by singing hymns loudly so they could not hear the cries for help. Did God judge the German people? They suffered greatly in World War II.
Is anything like this happening in America? Yes. Babies are crying for help to escape being murdered by abortion. Some Christians are not hearing their cries. They are going to polls voting for leaders who are making laws to promote killing babies. Some Christians don’t even bother to vote.
Is God judging America? He is, and he will. We see murders in our homes, workplace, schools, church, in every part of society. We have diseases like COVID, pests are causing problems in our food supplies. Galatians 6:7 — God is not mocked. What man sows he reaps.
Christians, wake up. Choose leaders who honor God and let us tell unbelievers about eternal life in Jesus. Pastors tell about the precious gift of life God has given us.
Carl Weaver,
Sunbury