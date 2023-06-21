Growing up in the days of a TV antenna and a handful of channels I continually get amazed at where we are technology-wise.
Recently, I had the pleasure of attending a high school graduation in the comforts of our home. A number of years ago I was a big buddy at the children’s cancer camp held at Camp Victory. Two of the kids from the first year I assisted graduated this year from Wyoming Valley West High School. I am not sure who was involved in making the live stream available but I would like to publicly thank them.
It allowed me to see Jonathan give his incredible speech as class president along with seeing him and my special angel Julia get their diplomas.
Growing up on the farm in Mazeppa during the late ’60s and early ‘70s we thought it was big stuff just to have a transistor radio hanging from handlebars of our bikes. I still don’t understand many aspects of my laptop much less my smartphone. Thankfully I did master the simple link to the live stream and got to witness them take that big step from their school days onto that long and winding road we call life.
Doug Walter,
Lewisburg