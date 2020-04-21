As your headline reads, it is encouraging to learn that “Sunbury Hospital is still listed as an alternate care site for surge” in the number of patients falling victim to the COVID-19 virus. As we all fight this terrible virus we are becoming more and more aware of the need for preparedness as we anticipate either the return of COVID-19 or a new strain of viral disease as early as next fall.
The Sunbury hospital is the very heart of the city. It should not be opened up just to handle today’s crisis. It should be opened up to serve the ongoing health of the greater Sunbury area.
Being considered is encouraging but we need more for it to happen. We need for the mayor, the council, local physicians, state and federal elected officials, local industry and citizens all to come together and develop a plan that makes any investment made in the short term a good investment going forward. The city needs this hospital for its health.
The way the government is providing money for most any enterprise that will positively impact our economy there must be enough to jump-start our hospital. The time for preparedness is now. Let’s not let this opportunity fall by the wayside!
Henry A. Truslow,
Sunbury