A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday, many Americans are still ignorant of the significance of June 19 on the calendar. That needs to change.
It just was a year ago that President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth — which commemorates the date when Union soldiers freed enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 — a federal holiday. It passed the U.S. House 415-14 with both Valley representatives supporting the measure.
It’s unfortunate that many Americans — of all colors and creeds — have so little background when it comes to what Juneteenth signifies. Most of us didn’t learn about it in school, nor have we taken the time to learn about it since.
The holiday is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the nation. On June 19, 1865 — two months after the Confederacy surrendered at Appomattox Courthouse and 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — Union soldiers gave word to Blacks in Galveston that they were free.
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Union General Gordon Granger’s General Order No. 3 read. “This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”
More education is required, of all of us, to become more learned about our past, which laid the foundation to what the nation has become today. In a time when there is a stupid level of pushback about our history and shutting down things like Critical Race Theory without truly understanding what it is and where it is taught, we could use a trip back in time.
Too often people get upset when a different history is put in front of them. It’s not a new history, it’s just untold truths often shoved aside for a “better,” or more digestible, narrative.
It represents history that has never been taught. Rather than change history, this new education augments what we already know, creating a new level of understanding of how and why America got to where it is today.
In a commentary for Progressive Perspectives written ahead of the holiday, Jazmin Kreimer of More in Common breaks it down in a simple way: “If July 4 celebrates our independence as a nation, and Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Americans, these two holidays can represent a twin celebration of freedom that truly embodies the value that Americans hold highest: Freedom for all.”
