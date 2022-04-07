Lou Barletta supported and signed a fake, yes fake, electoral vote favoring Trump and sent to Congress. Just a joke?
Doug Mastriano stood tall and proud on Jan. 6 and told all to go to the Capitol and stop the steal. Just a joke?
Former President Donald Trump says Putin is a genius the way he is invading the Ukraine. Mitch McConnell, Mike Pence, and former Attorney General William Barr say the 2020 Election was fair and secure. Biden won! They added anyone who supports Putin is not a true American!
I have the highest respect for anyone displaying a political sign. I do not know the people displaying the profanity on new signs. But guess I know them now.
Inflation does not just happen. It has many causes. Drought, floods, tornadoes, wildfires, and of course consumers. Droughts and floods cause a food shortage for both people and animals. Thus higher prices. Tornadoes and wildfires cause a shortage of repair materials. Again, higher prices. Things we cannot control.
Things we can control are bidding on cars and homes. Yelling and screaming when import containers are not getting here. I see area school traffic lined up with cars bringing and picking up kids, while buses are only a third full.
And we complain about gas prices. And here also, maybe just a joke?
William Herrold,
Northumberland