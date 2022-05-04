Recently, there was a letter stating the virtues of liberalism. The one thing the writer missed that to be a liberal, you must also be a hypocrite of the highest order. Examples? A recent letter wailed about the “don’t say gay bill.” There is no don’t say gay bill, but there is one protecting kindergarteners to third-graders from being instructed about sex. I may be old fashioned but I don’t want any adult discussing sexual matters with my grandchildren or great-grandchildren.
Another letter called for the removal or recusal of Justice Thomas because of his wife’s statements. I never heard the left call for Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s recusal or removal after she spoke at pro-abortions rallies.
Liberals blamed former President Donald Trump for every death associated with COVID, yet didn’t say a word when Biden, Harris questioned Trump’s rollout of the vaccine. The same vaccine Biden would force us to take.
They said this last election was the fairest ever, yet in six states voting laws were changed mid-election including Pennsylvania. Votes that were counted late certainly changed the outcome. You could bet that had Trump won, the left would be screaming voter fraud.
They cry about Trump’s big lie. Yet said nothing when Hillary Clinton spent twp years claiming the election was stolen. Or Al Gore trying the hanging chad defense, trying to guess what the voter actually meant. Or some Democrats trying to overturn Trump’s certification. Or planning his impeachment before he was even sworn in. The spying on his campaign.
You cry, “no one is above the law.” Unless you happen to be Biden’s son, Hillary Clinton, illegal immigrants, China, human traffickers, drug dealers, BLM and Antifa.
Just a short list of the liberal’s hypocrisy and lies.
William J. Folk,
McClure