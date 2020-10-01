September 27, 2020, marks the 10-year anniversary of the greatest dinosaur discovered to date standing tall under the golden dome of our capitol building in Harrisburg. This dinosaur was the first Sauropod ever found with its related skull and nearly complete 83 foot long body. It is still the only dinosaur skeleton to be displayed in any U.S. capitol building.
Beyond being an exclusive scientific find, the free-standing skeleton of Apollo the dinosaur was a symbol of what small-town Pennsylvanians were able to accomplish using their craftsmanship, creativity, knowledge and unity as a team.
The exhibit was, most of all, to acknowledge a true statesman, then-Representative Merle H. Phillips, as well as current-Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver and their incredible staff members. It was Merle’s insight and position along with his workforce in Harrisburg and in Sunbury that made it possible for the impressive dinosaur to stand in the capitol building as well as at the Sunbury-based National Guard Armory to be seen and enjoyed by thousands of Pennsylvania citizens of all ages.
Now, as it was then, is an opportunity for all towns and cities across the nation to recognize their citizens, their contributions and achievements. In fact, especially now during these challenging days, it is more important than ever to be proud and to express appreciation that we are Americans, the people with the most freedoms and rights in the world.
As Merle H. Phillips always said to our family and to others, “There are five words to live by: Just do the right thing.”
It is time we all do the right thing with citizens and politicians working in concert, as a huge bipartisan team, to get our country back on the path of keeping all families strong, motivated, safe and able to pursue their American dream. A united America is a force that no other country can come close to matching.
Barry and April James,
Sunbury