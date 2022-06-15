When we consider job safety in the construction industry, we easily think about the risks of falls, electrocutions or harmful entanglements with equipment and tools.
But there are other, less visible issues that can put the lives of those who work in construction, industrial or similar professions at risk.
Recent studies show that among construction workers who were injured at work and prescribed opioid medications for pain, about 15 percent became addicted. Long-term users of opioids and long-term users are nearly 10 times as likely to develop opioid use disorders.
“While not often discussed, studies have shown that, when compared to other occupations, employees in the construction field have high rates of overdose deaths,” said Jennifer Smith, secretary of the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).
“We must ensure that employers and employees know about every resource available to them to support individuals suffering from substance use disorder,” Smith said during a media briefing this week to highlight the issue.
Pennsylvania has partnered with Shatterproof, an addiction-fighting charitable organization based in Norwalk, Conn., to offer “Just Five,” a self-paced online program designed to increase awareness, reduce stigma and provide education about substance use disorder prevention and treatment. Each of the online learning modules take just five minutes to complete.
The state DDAP rolled out a version of the Just Five program to state employees last year and an additional version is now available to the entire state workforce online at: justfive.org/pa-workforce
Robert Latham, executive vice president of Associated Pennsylvania Constructors, said the organization, which represents more than 400 contractors, consulting engineers, material suppliers, manufacturers and others in the road and bridge construction industry, is committed to safe workplaces and health, productive employees.
“We utilize a wide variety of programs and activities aimed at employee wellness, including substance use prevention. We welcome Just Five as a new tool in the health and safety toolbox,” he said.
The state DDAP also operates the “Get Help Now” hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357), a resource for individuals, family members or friends dealing with substance use disorder. For much more information on these or related programs, visit the website at ddap.pa.gov
Regardless of the industry in which we work, we share a responsibility to be on the lookout for issues that may affect the health and wellness of our co-workers and offer help and assistance when needed.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.