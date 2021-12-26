The problem with omnibus bills like the “Build Back Better Act” is the many details that are buried in it. Here are some examples of the hidden mandates of this bill.
The universal child day care portion sounds good until we see that it requires bachelor degrees for the lead teachers, and it places limits on daycares affiliated with a religious organization to receive funding. This eliminates much of the private day care facilities run in people’s homes because of the lack of a degree, and many daycares that are run by churches. Cutting the number of day care facilities and raising costs adds to the sparsity of places available to parents.
The subsidy for people purchasing electric vehicles is designed to penalize manufacturers whose vehicles are built in non-union shops. The government is picking winners and losers, based on unions heavily subsidizing candidates.
Also this bill includes parts of the “Protecting the Right to Organize Act” giving unions much more power and money, while taking away the right of workers.
These are just two examples of what is hidden in this legislation. Instead of massive omnibus bills with thousands of pages containing hidden agenda, bills should be focused on one subject at a time. As Joe Manchin has said, “If I can’t explain it to my constituents, how can I vote for it?”
Thomas Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam