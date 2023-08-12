On Nov. 4, 2016, in Moscow, Vladimir Putin unveiled a statue of his namesake, St. Vladimir aka Vladimir the Great. St. Vladimir is Ukrainian. Regarding the status of a Ukrainian state, Kyiv predates Moscow by 665 years.
Moscow was founded by a Ukrainian prince.
In 2019, Harold Martin was an independent contractor for NSA and retained a number of classified documents. The charges against him focused on 20 documents. He was sentenced to nine years in federal prison.
In 2022, Jeremy Brown, Army Sgt, Special Forces, was charged with keeping national defense information and having unregistered hand grenades and guns. On April 22, 2022, he was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison.
In 2023, Robert Birchum was an Air Force Lieutenant Colonel with 29 years of service. He was charged with keeping 300 classified documents at his home and office. He was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison this past July.
None of these people were charged with spying; just keeping documents.
In 2020, How do you go to bed, ahead in the polls and wake up the next morning losing the election? Simple: California voted for Biden 5 million times.
Last week: Aug. 4, 2023: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” per former President Donald Trump on social media regarding the Department of Justice.
The next time you are arrested, use this line on the local district attorney. Please let me know how many minutes it takes for you to be in jail.
Dan Kuruna,
Middleburg