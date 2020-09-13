I read the following today in a book about leadership: Don’t be like the boy playing chess with his grandfather, who cried, Oh no! Not again! Grandpa, you always win!
What do you want me to do, replied the old man, lose on purpose? You won’t learn anything if I do that.
The boy responded, I don’t want to learn anything. I just want to win!
Who does that remind you of? The maturity level is about the same. A leader who has never wanted to learn how to be a good leader, honestly. I am astounded to have members of the United States wanting to elect this man to the presidency once again!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg