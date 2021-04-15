One year into the pandemic and I’ve had plenty of time to think about a number of issues. I’m sure many of your readers have also pondered similar thoughts.
I keep wondering what other nation in the world, besides the United States, would allow you or me to cannonball ourselves illegally into their country and be welcomed with open arms; be provided with food, clothing, shelter, and basic health care. I can’t think of one. Can you?
I’m puzzled why woke culture Democrat progressives believe it’s racist and a form of suppression to have to provide a valid photo ID, as proof of identity, in order to enter a voting booth; or to produce a matching signature, or ID number, if voting by mail. Try filling out a job application, open a bank account, or board an airplane without a verifiable ID. Delta Airlines, based in Georgia, claiming this is voter suppression couldn’t be more hypocritical regarding its corporate stance.
For months I’ve been unable to determine why the global warming, anti-fossil fuels zealots have given Hunter Biden a “free pass” on being heavily involved in a large Ukrainian natural gas company, possible corruption issues aside. To the best of my knowledge, even Fox News has not questioned this double-standard. Ah, I just got it! Ukraine is not part of the United States. Apparently burning fossil fuels is only an American problem. Where is the environmental uproar when nations such as China continue to construct fossil-fueled power plants? Isn’t this why climate change activities call it a global calamity?
Lastly, I wonder why, when it comes to COVID-19 pandemic solutions, we’re told to trust the experts and medical community by following the science. But when it comes to determining a newborn’s sex at birth the progressive left state that gender is fluid with no regard to biological science. What a classic example of situation ethics.
The left only chooses to follow the science when it fits their agenda. I recently read where even the esteemed New England Journal of Medicine now advocates no mention of gender on birth certificates.
John Walsh,
Lewisburg