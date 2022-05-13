It took nearly 2 and a half years, but Arabella Parker finally got the justice she deserved on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s jury ruling — guilty on all charges against the 3-year-old’s mother, Samantha Delcamp — was the final bit of justice. Jahrid Burgess was found guilty in November of third-degree murder for his role in beating Parker, causing the fatal injuries. He was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in state prison. His mother, Christy Willis, was found guilty of lying to investigators about her knowledge of the case.
Delcamp’s case felt a little more open-ended because of her allegations of abuse in testimony. Delcamp said she was terrified of Burgess, which is why she didn’t take Arabella and leave. She said Burgess abused both her and her daughter, physically and emotionally.
In every bit of testimony in each of the three trials, one thing always stood out above all others: 49 minutes.
Forty-nine minutes. That is how long Delcamp, Burgess and Willis waited to call 911.
They knew the child was seriously injured, yet they waited nearly an hour to call for help.
They knew the child was seriously injured, but they didn’t tell medical professionals what happened, which doctors testified dictated a different course of immediate care when Arabella arrived at the hospital in October 2019.
There are no winners because of Wednesday’s ruling. Three people are in prison and a 3-year-old girl is dead.
“As a mother, you are supposed to do everything in your power to protect your child and she (Delcamp) failed Arabella,” Delcamp’s sister, Mandy Kegler, said after the verdict on Wednesday. “It doesn’t matter how scared you are of that person you do everything in your power to get out. I hope she thinks every day about the choices she made how she failed Arabella and honestly herself.”
It’s tragic on countless levels, but justice has been served.
It won’t be enough, it never can be in a senseless case like this, where so many poor decisions added up to a tragedy we will never forget.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by editor William Bowman.