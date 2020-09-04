The same day on which Black Lives Matter protests were escalating in Wisconsin because police shot yet another unarmed Black man, a white 17-year-old radicalized “militia” member crossed state lines with an AR-15 to open fire on this very protest. Two are dead, one is maimed for life. The young white assailant was given due process and arrested for murder. The catalyst of the protest, the unarmed Black man, was given no due process — just seven bullets to his back, in front of his children.
That the police present at the protest had, mere moments earlier, thanked this self-appointed caucasian militia member for his service in “keeping law and order,” that they had never questioned the ownership of the automatic weapon he proudly (but illegally) brandished, and assumed his intentions were good, serves to illustrate with the bitterest of irony the core premise of the BLM movement. Namely, that Black and brown men, even when unarmed, are assumed to have deadly intent, every time. Otherwise deadly force against them where restraint would do, would have kept them alive. But a heavily armed white male is assumed to be “a very fine person,” a “patriot” of good intention. There could really be no more stark an example of the inequities of justice and inherent racism pervading our police forces.
The question is, in light of all of the awareness brought forth over the past several years, after ongoing public outcry, including the release of horrifying video evidence of these atrocities, why does it continue to get worse instead of improving?
The answer is multifactorial, with one glaring constant in any explanation: Donald Trump. He has encouraged racial tensions. It’s no surprise the white murderer was shown to have attended a Trump rally, standing front and center, several months earlier. It is no longer shocking to hear the racist rhetoric Trump spews about people of color ruining “our suburban way of life” with what he paints as their inevitable criminality. Trump has elevated racism to the realm of patriotism by railing against immigrants and inhabitants of poverty-blighted neighborhoods.
Not since the Civil Rights movement came to a head more than 50 years ago have we witnessed more flagrant displays of racism. Was racism still prevalent after the Civil Rights Act was passed? Of course, it was. But it was a seething, largely invisible disease. Make no mistake, Trump knows exactly what he is doing.
Hailing himself as the sole person who can protect America from anarchy, he has created the havoc we are seeing in our streets. He is the instigator behind his “very fine people” who take up arms against people of color, and law enforcement officers who continue to kill with impunity.
I fear that the worst is yet to come. The threat of Trump’s political demise by those who want to preserve our democracy is panicking the white males who make up most of his base. Rural, white men, without the advantage of higher academics, have been losing ground financially to the forces of rampant capitalism for years. Ignorance opens the door to fearful propaganda by which Fox News, Trump’s mouthpiece, echoes their misplaced fears and sanctions their hatred. Fear begets hatred, and hatred leads to violence. These white males live in fear of losing their long-assumed position of superiority to our Black- and brown-skinned fellow humankind, and Trump validates their perceived persecution and their obsession with the injustice of their losses. Trump points his finger at the false enemy, using his loyal followers to his own ends, and in their white male rage, they are blinded to the truth; that Trump is a fraud and a criminal who cares nothing for their well-being. Few of his flag-wavers, when asked, can name one thing he has done to directly improve their lives. They own no stock in Trump’s world of extreme privilege, yet they cultishly follow him, simply because he hates the same people they hate.
Trump loyalists need to see him for the divisive destroyer he is, and realize that “justice for all” is not a zero-sum game. Justice is the basis of our country’s creation and we are obliged to keep improving on this. Justice has no finite allocation, and true justice does not depend upon a person’s skin color.
It is imperative that we vote against Trump this November, lest he be America’s ruination.
Kimberly Eaton lives in Middleburg.