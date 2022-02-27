Federal Judge Matthew Brann last week wisely ignored the latest delaying tactic from a former Valley doctor whose time for justice has finally arrived.
On Wednesday, Brann announced he was accepting the plea deal agreed to by Raymond Kraynak. In doing so, Brann said he will sentence the Mount Carmel man on Friday to 15 years in prison for operating what federal officials called Pennsylvania’s largest pill mill.
In announcing the sentence, Brann didn’t even acknowledge the recent filing from Kraynak seeking to withdraw his guilty plea.
Brann’s decison translates to justice finally delivered for family members of a dozen people who died under Kraynak’s care. Kraynak has had his chance and this latest attempt to delay his inevitable stay behind bars has been rightly ignored.
Kraynak has been free on bail since he was charged.
It’s been more than four years since federal agents arrested the now-suspended doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. In the federal indictment, it notes Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017, and was responsible for the deaths of five patients: Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville; Andrew R. Kelley, 48, of Mahanoy City; Debra F. Horan, 56, of Elysburg; Mary Anne Langton, 55, of Mount Carmel, and Catherine Schrantz, 35, of Hellertown. Seven other patients died, but Kraynak was not charged in those; all 12 were listed in the indictment.
This case has dragged on long enough. There were more than a dozen continuances in the case. Kraynak had a trial in federal court. It was there, seemingly understanding the writing on the wall, that Kraynak pleaded guilty after 10 days of the trial, just as the defense was set to begin its case.
In a motion filed without an attorney, Kraynak seeks to withdraw his guilty plea to 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs. Kraynak says the reason for filing is that he is innocent, counsel was ineffective, new evidence has been found and he felt pressured into accepting the plea agreement, along with various constitutional issues occurred during the trial that were detrimental to the case and defense counsel failed to introduce exonerating evidence.
There are legal avenues for an appeal if Kraynak wants to go that route. Until then, Kraynak should be sentenced to what he pleaded to in a court of law.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.