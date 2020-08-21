On Oct. 11, 2019, the following paragraph led a Daily Item editorial in this very space: It has been 663 days, nearly two years, since Dr. Raymond Kraynak was charged by federal officials on 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing and five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of opioids resulting in death. According to the indictment, Kraynak prescribed more than 6 million opioids between May 2012 and July 2017.
That was 306 days ago. On Wednesday, a federal judge deferred for 60 more days a decision whether to allow witness testimony. That came on the heels of a 12th continuance in the case that first emerged in December 2017.
The recent delay is because the “defense had not been aware that toxicology examinations were conducted on three patients because those documents were not provided in discovery.”
So justice is on hold. Again.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 bail. His medical license suspended, but that’s been the only real consequence to date.
Kraynak’s attorney, Thomas A. Thornton, an assistant federal public defender, argued, “It is beyond dispute that the toxicology reports are of critical import to this case. Furthermore, it is apparent that — whether the government failed initially to turn over the toxicology reports or defense counsel simply misplaced them — Kraynak did not possess the toxicology reports,” prior to a hearing.
We don’t know if Kraynak is guilty or innocent. We aren’t legal experts, but shouldn’t something of “critical import” been brought up before the case is almost three years old? Lawyers are still arguing over evidence.
One of the foundations of the judicial system is the right to a speedy trial. A dozen continuances, requested and agreed to by both sides in this case, don’t seem to fit into that category.
Kraynak waits for a legal proceeding that could clear his name. Families of five possible victims are also waiting for some sort of legal resolution other than pushing hearings down the calendar.
Both sides deserve answers, one way or another.
As has been said repeatedly for centuries, “justice delayed is justice denied.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.