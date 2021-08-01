The collective fist-slammed-on desk reaction of many last week as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Americans, even vaccinated Americans, should wear masks indoors in certain locations was to be expected.
The recommendation was, in part, open-ended and non-specific. The reactions ranged from confusion to disappointment to a bit of justifiable rage.
Rage at the possible return of masking. Rage at the confusing guidance.
And rage that we are stuck in neutral or even sliding back into the pandemic because of the devilish, more contagious delta variant continuing to take hold because vaccine progress has stalled.
Gov. Tom Wolf is putting this in our hands, which is what so many have asked of the state executive since last March.
Wolf and state health officials said mask mandates would not return in the commonwealth. He isn’t mandating masks for school, even though the CDC also made that recommendation.
“People have the ability, each individual to make the decision to get a vaccine,” Wolf said. “If they do, that’s the protection.”
Wolf is choosing shots over masks.
We have been pretty fortunate in the Valley. Even as the variant has started to rage elsewhere, the case counts have remained low here. While Pennsylvania is now pushing 700 cases a day the Valley has had 86 total cases this month, about three a day from a population of about 180,000. There have been five deaths in the Valley linked to the virus in July.
Hospitalizations, another indicator of how sick people are if they contract the virus, are also down. As of Friday, 11 patients were hospitalized at Geisinger-Danville according to state data and none were at Geisinger-Shamokin or Evangelical Community Hospital. That number was more than 200 a few months ago.
For us, that’s where the frustration comes from.
Many of us have done our part — not enough of us — but many. Montour County, the county with the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated in the state, had just two cases in July and no deaths since June 3.
We are in a different place than we were in December when Gov. Wolf rolled out strict mitigation orders just before Christmas. The vaccine was just coming online then. An extreme minority were vaccinated.
Today, more than 62 percent of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. So the governor is entrusting us to do the right thing. We can justify that trust by getting vaccinated and encouraging others around us who have not gotten the shot to do so as soon as possible.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.