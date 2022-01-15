Four years ago, Kurt Karlovich took over Sunbury’s mayoral post as a relative unknown, replacing a city leader who had been a staple for decades. He had big shoes to fill.
And while he stumbled out of the gates — there were issues with a former police chief that led to an external investigation in his first year — Karlovich leaves following a strong term in office. He opted not to seek a second term.
Clearly, some work remains in developing, rehabilitating and returning the downtown to some of its former glory, but Karlovich has made a difference and pushed the city forward.
The proper people seem to be in place to finally see progress at Knight-Celotex and put that property back on the city and county tax roles. More education and health care options are available in the Fourth Street Plaza and the city has been able to financially manage through the COVID pandemic over the past two years.
Karlovich may not have been directly involved in making all of that happen, but it all occurred under his watch. Elected officials get blamed for things they can’t control, so they also deserve some credit from time to time.
Karlovich’s lasting legacy will be the city’s new police department. While it will be officially unveiled to the public in the spring, Sunbury officers are working out of the building already.
The new facility shines for two reasons.
First, it gives one of the city’s most valuable assets a safe, secure, modern and efficient home for decades to come, which remains centrally located.
Second, rather than build from scratch, it repurposes an existing building in the city.
The new headquarters properly equips — from space to technology to training locations — the city’s police department with a state-of-the-art facility from which to advance a department that has grown over the past four years. Chief Brad Hare was all smiles this week as he gave The Daily Item a tour of his new location, and rightfully so. It’s a wonderful starting point.
The new department along Arch Street keeps the police HQ in a downtown location — just a block off Market Street with a municipal parking lot nearby — with access to all parts of the city.
Karlovich has been part of the process and deserves credit for steering the ship during a difficult time.
The city seems to be in good hands with an energetic new mayor in Josh Brosious, who has the opportunity to build off a solid foundation Karlovich added to over the last four years.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.